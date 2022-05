WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The MPSSAA spring high school sports playoffs continued on Friday. Scores are from Montgomery, Frederick, Prince George’s and Washington County.

Baseball – State Quarterfinals

4A

No. 8 Dulaney defeats No. 1 Roosevelt 13-0

No. 4 Severna Park defeats No. 5 Laurel 8-0

No. 3 Sherwood defeats No. 6 Urbana 4-2

No. 2 Churchill defeats No. 7 North County 2-0

3A

Saturday 2:00 p.m. – No. 8 Rockville vs. No. 1 Towson

No. 3 Thomas Johnson defeats No. 6 Bel Air 4-3

2A

No. 5 Liberty defeats No. 4 Gwynn Park 9-2

1A

No. 5 Clear Spring defeats No. 4 South Carroll 5-0

No. 2 Colonel Richardson defeats No. 7 Central 26-0

Boys’ lacrosse – State Semifinals

4A

No. 1 Broadneck defeats No. 5 Urbana 10-2

Saturday 8:00 p.m. – No. 3 Sherwood vs. No. 2 Churchill

3A

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – No. 3 Linganore vs. No. 2 Mt. Hebron

1A

No. 5 Southern defeats No. 1 Smithsburg 13-6

Girls’ lacrosse – State Semifinals

4A

No. 1 Broadneck defeats No. 5 Sherwood 17-7

Saturday 6:00 p.m. – No. 7 Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. No. 6 Urbana

3A

No. 3 Linganore vs. No. 2 Severna Park

2A

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – No. 4 Middletown vs. No. 1 Century

1A

Saturday 6:00 p.m. – No. 4 Boonsboro vs. No. 1 Fallston

Softball – State Quarterfinals

4A

No. 8 Severna Park defeats No. 1 Bowie 2-1

Saturday 2:00 p.m. – No. 5 Laurel vs. No. 4 South River

No. 3 Catonsville defeats No. 6 Urbana 4-1

Saturday 2:00 p.m. – No. 7 Churchill vs. No. 2 Sherwood

3A

No. 1 Damascus defeats No. 8 Towson 10-0

No. 4 Linganore defeats No. 5 Wild Lake 10-0

2A

No. 4 Walkersville defeats No. 5 Gwynn Park 21-2

1A