COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Two decades ago, Brenda Frese became the head coach of the Maryland women’s basketball program.

On Tuesday, the university announced that they’ve extended Frese’s contract through the rest of this decade.

Frese’s contract was previously through 2027, which she signed last year, but the new contract goes through the 2028-29 season.

Frese is a two-time national coach of the year (2002, 2021) and led the Terps to the program’s only national title in 2006. In 2021, Frese eclipsed 500 career victories. She has recruited 16 top-15 recruiting classes, appeared in three final fours and won 14 conference titles in the ACC and Big Ten.

With a .777 career win percentage, Frese boasts the highest career win percentage of all Big Ten women’s and men’s basketball coaches.

The announcement of Frese’s extension comes as five players, including stars Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese, transferred from the Maryland women’s basketball program earlier this month. Since, the departures, Frese has signed two incoming freshman ranked in the top 60 on ESPN’s recruit rankings, Gia Cooke, of Bishop McNamara and Brianna McDaniel from Chicago. The Terps also added two players through the transfer portal, Elisa Pinzan, from South Florida, and Abby Meyers from Princeton, who attended Whitman.

Frese and Maryland fell to Stanford in this past season’s Sweet Sixteen.