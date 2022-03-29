HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Big 33 Football Classic teams were announced Monday and the 2022 Maryland team includes more than a dozen football players from the WDVM viewing area.

DeMatha football head coach Bill McGregor will be the head coach of the Maryland Team as they take on Pennsylvania on May 30. Pennsylvania has won five of the last six matchups, with Maryland winning 9-6 in 2018. The game returned last year after no game was held in 2020, Pennsylvania won the 2021 contest, 20-0.

The 13 players participating in this year’s game from Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s county are the following: