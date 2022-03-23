COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – A new basketball coach wasn’t the only thing the University of Maryland announced on Tuesday.

During the introductory press conference for new men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard, Maryland athletic director Damon Evans announced that the university has raised $40 million and will soon start construction on a new basketball practice facility.

The Barry P. Gossett basketball performance center will be home to both the Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Evans estimates that it will take a year and a half to complete and that construction should begin in 2023.