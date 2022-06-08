ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – The James Madison high school boys’ lacrosse team defeated Yorktown to advance to the class six VHSL state championship game, with a 10-7 win on Wednesday.

“As you can tell by our fans in the background, we’re really excited,” Madison boys’ lacrosse head coach Aaron Solomon said, as his team and fans celebrated with rain pouring down at Yorktown high school. “It’s been our goal all year, just getting better every day and it’s been a grind this year and we’re very happy to be here.”

Madison will meet Battlefield in the state championship game on Saturday.