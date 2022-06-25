BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) – As the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship continued into its third day of competition Saturday at Congressional Country Club on a picture perfect warm day, local fans bustled through the course.

Participants in the event, strongly expressed their desire for more Ladies Professional Golf Association events in the Washington, D.C. area.

“Not only is it close to the nation’s capital, but this whole property is just amazing,” LPGA golfer from California Brianna Do said.

Among the impressive field, Lauren Coughlin stands out as a local golfer. Though Coughlin hadn’t played the course before, she is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and is a graduate of the University of Virginia. Coughlin is currently based in Charlottesville.

“Not being too too far from home, family and friends are able to come up when normally they don’t get to very often,” Coughlin told DC News Now. “So that’s been really nice.”

Some of the golfers said they’ve been able to enjoy some nice restaurants and coffee shops in Bethesda, Maryland, while others have gone into Washington, D.C. Many golfers have been impressed with the storied course, which was redesigned in 2020.

“Being in DC, also playing at Congressional, we’ve heard so much about it,” Two-time Olympian and Malaysian golfer Kelly Tan said. “Just so many great championships have been held here.”

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is currently scheduled to return to Congressional in 2027.

“It’s nice to come back to this neck of the woods,” LPGA golfer from California Ryann O’Toole said. “Obviously it’s a great town, so this is a fantastic golf course. I wish that this was a yearly event. I wish that we had it here yearly.”