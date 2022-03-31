COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – It’s always a good thing when a head coach fully sports their quarterback.

Maryland senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa appears to have head coach Mike Locksley’s full support heading into his third season starting under center for the Terps.

Locksley said on Tuesday before Maryland’s first spring practice that he believes Tagovailoa does not get enough respect nationally and is one of the best his position in the nation.

“For him not to get the respect that the top quarterbacks in this country or in this league get is disappointing,” Locksley said. “But it’s not our job to prove people wrong, it’s our job to prove ourselves right and there’s no doubt in my mind that Taulia Tagovailoa is one of the better quarterbacks in college football.”

Last year, in 13 games, Tagovailoa threw for 3,860 yards, tossing 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Locksley noted on Tuesday that nearly half of Tagovailoa’s interceptions came during one quarter of a disastrous 51-14 loss to Iowa.

“He threw five interceptions in one quarter and prior to that one quarter and after that one quarter, he played big time football for us,” Locksley said.