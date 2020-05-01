Local coaches launch “Life on Deck” podcast

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — South Hagerstown boys basketball coach, Chad Brashears, along with Williamsport football coach Tim Small and his young brother and assistant coach Greg Small, launched a podcast called “Life on Deck.”

The podcast goes live on Facebook on Sundays from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. leading up to ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary which is a main topic of discussion and can also be found on Twitter and YouTube. The trio discusses other sports topics of the week, and shares stories from their own coaching experiences.

The idea of starting a podcast was something that the trio had been talking about for a while but just never got around to doing.

In a Zoom meeting on Thursday, Brashears chatted with WDVM sports reporter, Grace Grill, about the podcast and shared his thoughts so far on the documentary and how he can applies it to his coaching.