URBANA, Md. (WDVM) – Based in Rockville, Maryland, the Havre de Grace Seventh Day Adventist Church, hasn’t been able to gather since 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church is a tight knit community, which leader Dr. Rodney Charitable says includes 25 members, most of whom are from Haiti or of Haitian descent.

“Whenever there is a disaster in Haiti, like the earthquake and the hurricane, we always raise money for the people back home,” Charitable said.

Charitable resides in Urbana and the past couple of years have been tough for him, his wife, who he met as a young man in Haiti, Grace Charitable, who cooked for and sang with the church, passed away from liver cancer in 2021.

Standing in his Urbana home, Charitable pointed out his and his wife’s wedding picture and said that the best meal she made was “wonderful” red snapper, with cashews, sauce, white rice and a special Haitian bean soup.

Eager for some good news, the congregation’s bond with its home nation brought some unexpected joy earlier in March, a blessing in the form of a quarterback.

“This was an answer to prayer,” church member Rocky Twyman said. “Because we had prayed for a closer relationship with Carson Wentz.”

On March 16, veteran NFL quarterback Wentz was traded from the Indianapolis Colts, to the Washington Commanders. Through his foundation, Wentz visited Haiti on a charity trip in 2017 and built a sports complex in the country, that was completed in the summer of 2021.

According to the Carson Wentz Audience of One Foundation, completed in two phases, the Haiti Sports Complex included 18,000 square feet of building space with sports courts and locker rooms, and a full-size turf soccer field. Since it’s opening, the facility has hosted basketball and soccer camps.

“Being who he is,” Charitable said. “Being where he is, at the level he is, thinking about helping Haiti, is great.”

The congregation cheered on Wentz’s Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2018, praying for the quarterback’s health when he was injured. Now, they’re all in on the Commanders and hoping Wentz will make a trip to Rockville for a service when they begin to gather again.

“We can’t wait to see him come here and to visit our church and we hope that the team goes to the Super Bowl,” Twyman said.

Speaking to WDVM, Twyman excitedly shared a video of local US congressman Jamie Raskin’s visit to the Church from several years ago. During Raskin’s visit, the congregation sang “This Little Light of Mine,” singing a verse in honor of Raskin.

With the arrival of Wentz in Washington, Twyman has started singing a new verse, chanting, “all over Carson Wentz, I’m gonna let it shine.”

On a rainy March evening, Twyman, Charitable and Charitable’s son-in-law Joshua Larivaux gathered to pray for their congregation, the people of Haiti and Wentz, followed by a chorus of singing.

“He has a great heart,” Charitable said of Wentz.