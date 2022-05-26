GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WDVM) – Damascus came in Wednesday’s game with Linganore undefeated, nationally ranked and looking to advance to the Class 3A Championship game.

Linganore was up for the challenge to knock off the number one seed. The Lancers were able to get on the board first in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Lancers then added two more in the top of the third before adding one final insurance run in the top of the seventh.

“They did a really nice job putting the ball in play against a difficult pitcher and you know, making big plays against a team who hadn’t lost a game all season,” Linganore softball head coach Andrea Poffinberger said. “So, we knew we had good competition. We knew we had to play well. So, we are going to celebrate that really quickly and get to work on whoever we end up playing on Saturday.”

The Lancers will face the Chopticon Braves Saturday at 1pm in the Class 3A finals at the University of Maryland.