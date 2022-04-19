HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – A new coach with a familiar name is taking over the DeMatha high school boys’ basketball program.

Mike Jones, who has spent the past six years coaching the St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes boys’ basketball program, is the new head coach of DeMatha, the school announced Thursday.

At SSSA, Jones posted a 110-21 record, finishing as a Virginia state runner up three times in the past four seasons. He led the program to three consecutive Interstate Athletic Conference titles.

Jones, a native of Oklahoma, played more than a decade of professional basketball overseas and college hoops at TCU.

Jones takes over the program after former head coach, also named Mike Jones (no relation), took an assistant coach position at Virginia Tech last year, after coaching the Stags for 19 seasons.

In the 2021-22 season, DeMatha finished 21-7 under interim head coach Pete Strickland, who was an alum of the school.

Jones is the third permanent head basketball coach at DeMatha in 66 years. Prior to the first Jones, Morgan Wootten helped the program rise to local and national prominence, coaching from 1956 through 2002.

“The basketball culture is rich here. You know they love basketball here and you know I believe Coach Wootten and Coach Jones were able to do phenomenal things at DeMatha,” Jones told WDVM. “So I’m just honored and humbled and I’m just ready to get started and ready to get to work and do a great job.”