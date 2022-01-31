“It just didn’t really heal,” John Harbaugh addresses Lamar Jackson injury in end-of-season press conference

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Lamar Jackson revealed earlier this month that he had suffered a bone bruise in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns that sidelined him for the remaining of the season.

In his end-of-season press conference, Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, said that the bruise “just didn’t heal.”

According to medical professionals, the bone bruise was in a spot that doesn’t receive adequate blood flow to heal in a timely manner.

Jackson had tried to practice on December 29th, which was his first time on the field in 17 days at the time, but had a noticeable limp.

“He stayed in the boot longer than we thought,” said Harbaugh. “He was still limping even at the end of the season.”

Harbaugh spoke with his quarterback on Saturday who said that he “felt great” and was confident that he was going to be able to get started soon, setting a timeline to get back to work “the day after the Superbowl.”