COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – While the weather has felt more like December, Maryland football opened its spring football camp on Tuesday, as a confident group.

Coming off of its first bowl win in more than a decade, over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl, Maryland is now looking to build on that.

“It’s like when you get in the endzone and you score one time, you know you always want to keep scoring,” Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa said. “So I feel like with our team, we’re always going to build on that, use that as a confidence, but you just got to keep working.”

Locksley noted that defeating Rutgers to earn bowl eligibility also played a big role in the Terps confidence leading up to and throughout the offseason.

“Our guys wanting more, to me that’s what the evolution of what this program should look like,” head coach Mike Locksley said. “Taking the necessary steps, having that experience, it kind of enables us as coaches to show, this is why we do what we do and how we do it. I’ve seen our players really embrace that piece of it.”

Tagovailoa returns for year three under center, with a big name receiving core at his disposal, led by junior wide receiver Rakim Jarrett. Locksley said Tuesday that wideouts Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones, who both sustained season-ending knee injuries last year, will be day-to-day throughout spring camp.

On the defensive side, Quince Orchard graduate and former four-star linebacker Demeioun “Chop” Robinson announced he was entering the transfer portal on Monday. On Robinson, Locksley said, “the transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away.”

Maryland will hold 15 spring practices, culminating the spring camp with the red-white spring game on April 30 at Noon.