COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Led by head coach Sissy Natoli, and star guards senior Mia Smith and junior Riley Nelson, the 2021-22 Clarksburg girls basketball team went where no team in the program’s 16-year history had gone before.

The Coyotes made history Friday night at the Xfinity Center, but fell short of a 4A girls state title, losing to Western, 81-68.

“One of the greatest things about a season like this, you know it was the perfect season, you go undefeated, and you have the opportunity where you have a chance to close it out,” Natoli said. “It was disappointing that we didn’t close it out all the way and get that championship, but what I liked was the fact that we had the opportunity. It’s an honor to be here.”

Clarksburg trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but battled back to cut the deficit to 34-32 at halftime. In the second half, the Doves fast paced, attacking offense, was too much for the Coyotes. Cheered on by Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott, Western earned its first state championship since 1995. Senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor, who is committed to play college basketball at Sacred Heart University, led all scorers with 40 points.

Smith, who scored over 1,200 career points for the Coyotes in three seasons, led Clarksburg with 28 points on Friday. Playing her first game at the Xfinity Center, Nelson, who is a Maryland commit, scored 16 points, with her future coach Brenda Frese looking on.

While Nelson and others will be back for more next season, Smith and the Coyotes’ five other seniors are grateful to be a part of a historic 24-1 season.

“Even though we couldn’t finish with the win, I’m still so proud of this team, and you know at the end of the day we made history, and everyone in Montgomery County is going to remember this group of girls and we’ll go down in history for a long time.”