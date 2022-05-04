POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – When the Wells Fargo Championship officially kicks off Thursday, one golfer from Howard University will compete in the event.

Competing as an amateur on a sponsor exemption, 21-year-old Gregory Odom Jr. will compete in the event, his first PGA event and the first appearance by a Howard Bison in one.

“This is my new start and to know that I’m finally having my first PGA start, I think that it’s pretty cool to be in my second home,” Odom said. “I’m just here just to showcase my game and be here with my supporters.”

Odom told WDVM last week, that his mother and her best friend, as well as some of his close friends will watch him compete this week. His late father, who introduced him to golf, passed away on May 1, 2021.

“I think the first thing he would say his good job big time,” Odom said. “I think he would be very ecstatic that I’m here and he would be able to watch.”

In 2021, NBA star Steph Curry pledged to fun the Howard men’s and women’s golf programs for six years, playing a part in helping Odom reach this week’s accomplishment.

The Howard golf team is planning on attending the Wells Fargo Championship to watch Odom this week.

“I’m proud of him, and at the same time I realize he’s only going to get better,” Howard men’s golf head coach Sam Puryear said. “He’s worked hard and right now he’s doing a lot of things, investing in his body, investing in his game, trying to invest in his mind and whole performance. He’s doing a lot of things right now that will make him successful down the road.”

Odom says he’s excited to represent Howard and all historically black college and universities as he advances his career.

“When they hear about the Howard golf team, they always think about accomplishments, cause that’s all we do,” Odom said. “So it’s just another great story to hear, and just to support Howard is a dream come true.”