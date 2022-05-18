COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The Maryland men’s lacrosse team has a chance to make history this season.

“We’ve had some great groups and every team here has been selfless and hardworking and guys have made a lot of sacrifices,” Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman said. “I think collectively this team has had just a lot of cohesiveness.”

The No. 1 overall seed and undefeated Terps are having one of the best seasons in the history of the sport, preparing to face Virginia in the NCAA quarterfinals on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Last season, Maryland lost to Virginia in the national championship game, 17-16. In a March regular season rematch, Maryland beat Virginia 23-12.

“We’ve seen these guys before, kind of have an idea of what their plans are, considering we’ve played them a couple times in the past year,” Maryland junior goalie Logan McNaney said. “So we’re just keeping the same mindset, day by day, you know it’s another opponent that’s in our way and we’re just trying to get through that.”

Three wins away from a national title, but one loss away from the end of the season, the Terps know what has happened so far, doesn’t matter.

“We all know we’re only as good as our last shift and we are aware at this point in the year that our first loss will be our last one,” Maryland senior defender Brett Makar said. “Especially the way the season ended last year, we kind of want to get back to that point and finish it the best way we can.”