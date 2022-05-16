MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — On Monday, regional lacrosse finals were played all over Montgomery County, as teams looked to extend their season by at least one more game.

Bethesda Chevy-Chase at Walt Whitman (Girls’ Lacrosse)

After giving up the first goal of the game, BCC answered with a coupe goals of their own, before eventually winning in a thriller over Whitman 11-10.

Bethesda Chevy-Chase at Winston Churchill (Boys’ Lacrosse)

In the matchup of the night, the Churchill boys came out on top. It wasn’t easy, but the Bulldogs came away with the win 11-8 over BCC.

Montgomery Blair at Sherwood (Girls’ Lacrosse)

A dominant performance from the Sherwood girls. Never a doubt as they defeat Blair 16-5.

James Hubert Blake at Sherwood (Boys’ Lacrosse)

Just like the girls team, it was smooth sailing for the Sherwood boys. The team put up 21 goals, as they defeated Blake 21-11.

Damascus at Springbrook (Boys’ Lacrosse)

In the final game of the night, Damascus was able to come out on top in a tough road contest against Springbrook.