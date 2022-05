MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — The MoCo high school spring season continues. Regional playoffs continue as we inch closer to the state tournament!

Walter Johnson at Walt Whitman (Softball)

A dominant performance by Whitman, handling Walter Johnson at home in blowout fashion, 17-1.

Blake at Blair (Softball)

Another dominant performance by the home team. Blair shuts out Blake 10-0.