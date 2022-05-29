Highlights from Sherwood softball’s 21-5 win over Severna Park in the MPSSAA 4A State Championship

COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — On Saturday night, the Sherwood softball team faced off against Severna Park in the MPSSAA 4A State Championship. The Warriors dominate the game, winning 21-5 in five innings to claim the title.

“It’s everything they worked for since the beginning of the season,” said head coach Ashley Barber. “We needed to work together, we needed to be together for us to be our best, and that’s exactly what they did.”

The game started at 10 p.m. due to the state games before running late. Sherwood wasn’t crowned champions until after midnight, due to the lights at College Park turning off.

After giving up the first run of the game in the top of the 1st, Sherwood responded, scoring 13 runs in the bottom half of the inning. They followed that up with six runs in the 2nd, jumping out to a 19-1 lead after two innings.

In the 4th inning, the Warriors added two more runs to break 20. In the top of the fifth, Severna Park answered with two runs of their own, but it was only a matter of time before Sherwood closed the game out in mercy rule fashion.

“It feels fantastic,” said senior Holly Rogers. “I’m so proud of this team and how far we’ve come. We’ve really bonded and became so close. If we didn’t bond and become so close, it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I’m happy this is the outcome.”