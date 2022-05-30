MCLEAN, Va (WDVM) — On Monday, the McLean Highlanders softball team defeated the Langley Saxons 12-2 in six innings to advance to the 6D Region Final.

With the win, McLean punched their ticket to the VHSL Class 6 state tournament next week.

Langley was able to get the first run of the game on a solo home run by Reese Torres in the top of the first inning. From there on out, it was all McLean.

The Highlanders scored two runs in the second inning on two RBI doubles by junior Taylor Staats and senior Piper Tedrow. From there, they never gave the lead back.

McLean will play either Madison or Washington-Liberty in the 6D Region Final later this week.