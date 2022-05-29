Highlights from Linganore softball’s thrilling 9-8 win over Chopticon in the MPSSAA 3A State Championship

COLLEGE PARK, Md (WDVM) — On Saturday evening, the Linganore Lancers won a thriller against Chopticon in the MPSSAA 3A State Championship 9-8 in eight innings.

“This was an amazing game,” said head coach Andrea Poffinberger. “I’m so proud of my kids for all the fight every single inning, going down early, and they never gave up.”

Midway through the game, the Lancers found themselves down 6-1. In the top of the 4th inning, the team scored four runs to get it within one.

In the top of the 7th, the team was down 7-5, and on their last out. With a runner on second base, senior Delaney Ridgell hit a single to left field, driving in a run to make it a one score game. Two batters later, senior Kelli Durbin hit a easy flyout to the right fielder, but was dropped, which scored the tying run.

In the bottom of the 7th, Chopticon had a chance to win it. With bases loaded, the Braves batter hit one deep down the right field line, but junior Katie Healy made an outstanding diving catch to send it into extras.

In the 8th inning, the Lancers scored two runs to take the 9-7 lead heading into the bottom half of the inning. The Braves were able to score one run, but with the bases loaded, the Chopticon batter hit a dribbler to Durbin to end the game.

“I was just overwhelmed with happiness,” said Durbin, who not only drove in the tying run in the 7th, but pitched a complete game. “It’s my first time going to states, and I’ve been on the team since freshman year, so it was just overwhelming.”

Head coach Andrea Poffinberger and senior pitcher Kelli Durban give their thoughts after winning the MPSSAA 3A Softball State Championship

“This team has had a lot of fight in it all year,” said Poffinberger. “Were just so cohesive and we play as a unit, so I’m just so proud of them.”