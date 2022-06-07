MCLEN, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Yorktown girls’ lacrosse team defeated the returning back-to-back state champs Langley 11-10 to advance to their first ever state final.

“I just can’t believe we’ve come this far,” said senior attacker Carly LaPierre. “I’m really proud of how are team has played tonight.”

The Patriots jumped out to a 4-1 lead early, before the Saxons scored five unanswered. Yorktown was able to get a goal with under ten seconds left to tie it up heading into the break.

In the second half, Langley was able to jump out ahead, leading 9-6 midway through. Yorktown was able to come back, and eventually tie the game 10-10 with four minutes left.

With under a minute left in the game, Yorktown was given a free position, and took advantage. Ainsley Burke, the senior, scored the game-winner, sending Langley home and the Patriots into the state final.

“It swung back and forth both ways the whole game,” said junior midfielder Emily Stafford. “It came down to the last minute-thirty, and to win like that for our seniors is huge, and we are really excited for this Saturday.”

Last season, Yorktown had their season come to a close in the Liberty District Final to Langley 21-3. Now, the Patriots have taken down the juggernaut of the north, and are heading where no Patriot girls’ lacrosse team has ever been.

“Once you get over the hump, anything can happen,” said Yorktown head coach Jenny Tran. “We are a brand new team. There is new players on the team, so it’s a new opportunity. We are so excited. This is everything that we worked so hard for this season, and we are ready for Saturday.”

Yorktown will play Battlefield in the VHSL Class 6 State Final on Saturday at John Champe High School. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.