NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Friday kicked off the VHSL Class 6 lacrosse state quarterfinals. For our local teams, only two more wins would get them to the state final next Saturday.

Robinson at Langley (Girls’ Lacrosse)

Langley, the 6D region champs, showed why they are the returning state champions. After trailing 1-0 early to Robinson, Saxon senior Julia Daly scored four straight goals. Langley cruised the rest of the way, defeating Robinson 14-7, advancing to the state semis.

Madison at West Potomac (Boys’ Lacrosse)

The Warhawks and Wolverines went back and forth all night long. Madison trailed the 6C Region champs 8-5 heading into the fourth before going on a 4-1 run in the final quarter to send it into overtime. In OT, Jake Green gave the Warhawks the win, defeating West Potomac 10-9, and securing their spot in the state semifinals.