NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Wednesday, four boys and four girls lacrosse teams all fought for a spot in the 6D Region Final on Friday, and more importantly, fought for a spot in the state quarterfinals next week.

Langley vs. Madison at Oakton HS (Girls’ Lacrosse)

These two always seem to meet up in the postseason, no matter the sport. Madison, the Concorde District champs, cruised out to an early lead before the Saxons came back to take the 6-5 lead heading into the half.

In the second half, Langley increased their lead and never looked back. The Saxons defeated the Warhawks 15-8, and are heading to the region final on Friday.

Oakton at Yorktown (Girls’ Lacrosse)

Yorktown, the Liberty District champs, came in as the top seed in the region. The Patriots were able to jump out to a 6-2 lead over the Cougars. A hard fought battle by Oakton, but to no avail, as Yorktown won 13-8, and will host the 6D Region Final on Friday against Langley.

Centreville at Yorktown (Boys’ Lacrosse)

Just like the girls, the Patriot boys took care of business as well. Centreville gave them quite a fight, however. In the end, Yorktown came out on top 12-9, and will host the 6D Region Final on Friday.

Langley vs. Madison at Oakton HS (Boys’ Lacrosse)

The Warhawk boys were able to keep it from being a completely sweep from Langley tonight. Madison led 6-4 at the half, but really opened it up in the second half, scoring ten goals. The Warhawks took care of Langley 16-8, and advance to the region final against Yorktown on Friday.