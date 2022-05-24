NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Monday kicked off the quarterfinal round of the 6D Region girls’ and boys’ lacrosse tournaments. Two wins for any of these teams, and they would be heading to the region final as well as booking their ticket to the state tournament.

McLean vs. Madison at Fairfax HS (Girls’ Lacrosse)

The Concorde District champs had their way with the highlanders Monday evening. After a plethora of goals to open the game, the Warhawks cruised to a comfortable 15-3 win over McLean.

Washington-Liberty at Oakton (Girls’ Lacrosse)

The only thriller of the night, and the Cougars were able to slide by the Generals. All night, it was back and forth between the two teams, but Oakton was able to get the final say, defeating W&L 17-16.

Westfield at Langley (Girls’ Lacrosse)

The Bulldogs had no answer for Julia Daly and the Saxon offense. Langley cruised to a 19-1 victory over Westfield, and now sets up an intriguing matchup with their rival Madison on Wednesday.

Westfield at Langley (Boys’ Lacrosse)

The Saxon girls took care of business over Westfield, and so did the boys. A little closer of a game, but Langley punched their ticket to the region semis, defeating the Bulldogs 16-9.

Washington-Liberty vs. Madison at Fairfax HS (Boys’ Lacrosse)

Madison also went 2-for-2 on the night. The boys had an easy go at it just like the girls did, dominating the Generals 16-1 to advance to the region semis.