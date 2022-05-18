FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — In northern Virginia, it was lacrosse night, as the boys and girls Concorde District finals took place at Fairfax High School.

Oakton vs. Madison (Girls’ Lacrosse)

This was a tight one from the start. The Warhawks played catch up for most of the game, but when it mattered most, they got the job done. After the Cougars tied the game with under a minute left in regulation, Madison’s Jordan Condon brought the title back to Vienna, scoring in overtime to clinch the win.

Centreville vs. Madison (Boys’ Lacrosse)

After watching the girls get the job done in OT, the Madison boys’ lacrosse team went out and did what they had to do. It was a lot closer than many expected, as the Warhawks were heavy favorites to win. The Wildcats kept it within three goals heading into the 4th quarter, but the Warhawks scored six straight to win 14-5.