ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — On Friday, Langley and Yorktown competed in the 6D Northern Region girls’ lacrosse championship.

Both teams have already punched tickets to the state tournament next week, but the winner will be the higher seed, as well as host in the state quarterfinals.

Langley comes in as the defending state champions, however, Yorktown defeated the Saxons in the District final about a week ago.

The Patriots took an early 1-0 lead, but after that, it was all Langley. The Saxons took a 6-3 lead into halftime, but exploded in the second half, outscoring Yorktown 8-2 to win the region title 14-5.

“We needed everyone on this field to come out and say they wanted it, and I think they did,” said senior attacker Julia Daly. “I think we really proved ourselves, and it means a lot. I think we are going to take this momentum to states.”

The Saxons have been in these scenarios in the past. They have the talent and the experience, and are now only three wins away from another state championship.

“They are the ones driving this bus, and they want it,” said head coach Lauren Burke. “It’s one thing to have a team that’s talented, even more to have talent that works hard, and this talent works incredibly hard.”

Both Langley and Yorktown will compete in the VHSL Class 6 State Quarterfinals next week starting on June 3.