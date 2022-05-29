WALDORF, Md (WDVM) — On Saturday morning, Sherwood baseball competed in the MPSSAA 4A State Championship against Severna Park.

The Warriors came in as the returning champs, looking to go back-to-back, and they did just that, winning 11-0 in five innings.

“We needed to play our best baseball in May and we certainly did that,” said head coach Sean Davis.

Sherwood put up four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4-0 lead, and never looked back. In the 2nd, the Warriors added three more runs, making it 7-0, before adding four in the the 4th to close the game out.

“We pitched it well, we came out swinging it from top to bottom, and played clean defense,” said Davis. I’ve been around high school baseball a long time, and that was the most well-rounded performance I’ve seen in a state championship for sure.”

On the mound for Sherwood, sophomore Mac Crismond delivered on the biggest stage, throwing five scoreless innings.

“This is a great team,” said Crismond. “We battled all season, and I’m just excited. I’m excited all the work paid off.”

“It took long practices, us bonding, building that chemistry we had,” said junior Amari Allen. “I felt like we had the best chemistry in the state and that’s why we came back here and won it again.”