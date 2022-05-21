NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Friday, two more teams were crowned Concorde District champions.

Oakton at Chantilly (Baseball)

The Chargers came in as the top seed in the district, while Cougars was the #3 seed fresh off a road win in the District semis against South Lakes.

After seven innings, Chantilly and Oakton were tied at one heading into extra innings. Both teams scored a run in the 9th inning, however the Cougars scored two runs in the 10th to win the title 4-2 over the Chargers.

South Lakes at Madison (Softball)

In the softball final, South Lakes scored the first run of the game. From that point on, it was all Madison, scoring eight unanswered, defeating the Seahawks 8-1, securing another Concorde District championship.