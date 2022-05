MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County softball and baseball championships took place, providing two must see games in the DMV.

In the softball final, Damascus was able to hold off a strong Clarksburg team, winning 3-2.

For the baseball final, Churchill came into the game undefeated on the season, but left with their first blemish, as Sherwood knocked off the Bulldogs 4-2.