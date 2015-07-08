Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
70°
Washington, DC
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
US & World
Election West Virginia
Roe v. Wade
Coronavirus
Traffic
Washington, DC
Virginia
Maryland
West Virginia
Entertainment
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Mental Health Break
inFOCUS
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic hosts Trailblaze Challenge
Son of Casey White victim starts fundraiser for witness
Video
A call for COVID funding ahead of possible surge
Video
A local family tries to recover after a devastating …
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Weather Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Maryland Sports
DC Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Mount Basketball
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Pawesome Pets
Remarkable Women of the DC Area
Best & Brightest
#SomethingGood
Gift of Giving Back
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Contests
Best & Brightest
Free Pizza Friday
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Remarkable Women
Best & Brightest
Program Schedule
This Just In
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
About BestReviews
News Dubs
Regional News Partners
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
High School Sports
Montgomery County playoffs May 12, 2022
Top High School Sports Headlines
Damascus softball, Sherwood baseball win MoCo titles
Good Counsel, St. John’s win WCAC lacrosse titles
DeMatha grad, UMD safety Cross, drafted by Colts
Good Counsel grad Josh Paschal drafted by Lions
MCPS Ukrainian exchange student holds on to hope
Einstein alum Arnold Ebiketie drafted by Falcons
More High School Sports
Adam Oumiddoch trains hard and fasts for Ramadan
Haskins honored with memorial service at Bullis
Segra Field hosts 2022 Gonzaga Rugby Classic
Montgomery County softball coverage (4/21/22)
Good Counsel softball off to best start ever
Madison’s Bryce Eldridge to compete in Team USA camp …
Chantilly baseball, Madison softball notch wins in …
Game of the Week
59SportZone Game of the Week: Bluefield @ Princeton
59SportZone Game of the Week: University @ Oak Hill
59SportsZone Game of the Week: Greenbrier East @ …
More Videos
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Son of Casey White victim starts fundraiser for witness
Results: 2022 Berkeley County primary elections
Are gas prices going up again? Yes and here’s why
More than 20 indicted after drug bust in Hagerstown
17-year-old arrested after pursuit with stolen car
Trending Stories
Son of Casey White victim starts fundraiser for witness
Results: 2022 Berkeley County primary elections
Are gas prices going up again? Yes and here’s why