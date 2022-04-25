POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – Long before the late Dwayne Haskins Jr. was in the NFL spotlight, he was a high school football star at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Haskins, who would have turned 25-years-old in May, was honored with a special service at Bullis Sunday night.

Hundreds attended the service, including his parents Dwayne Haskins Sr. and Tamara Haskins and his sister, Tamia Haskins. Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, team president Jason Wright, former Washington quarterback and executive Doug Williams, former player Shawn Springs, current players Chase Young and Jonathan Allen, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, were also in attendance.

Friends, mentors, coaches and members of the community spoke about Haskins’ legacy as a star athlete, from a big time high school prospect in Montgomery County, to a star college career at Ohio State, and reaching the pinnacle of the sport, when Haskins was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by his hometown franchise, Washington. Haskins was on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster at the time of his death.

Speakers also discussed Haskins’ legacy as a friend, husband, son and brother. A video story was played, featuring the special bond between Haskins and his sister. Letters from Maryland governor Larry Hogan, New Jersey U.S. senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez were read. Haskins was originally from New Jersey.

On April 9, Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck on the interstate in Florida.