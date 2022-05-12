FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) – The George Washington University softball team continued its hot streak into the postseason Thursday, defeating Saint Louis in their first game of the Atlantic-10 championship.

The No. 1 seed Colonials defeated the No. 4 seed Billikens, 4-2, at George Mason University.

Pitcher Sierra Lange pitched a complete game, striking out nine and giving up one earned run on four hits. Infielder Alessandra Ponce drove in two runs on a single in the third inning to put the Colonials up 2-0. After Saint Louis battled back to tie it, GW added two in the seventh to go ahead and eventually win. Maddie Spell singled down the left field line to drive in Darbie Stancil to score the eventual game winning run.

With the win, George Washington, with a 34-13 record, advances to face Fordham on Sunday.