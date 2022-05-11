WASHINGTON (WDVM) – With a record of 15-1, the Big East champion Georgetown men’s lacrosse team, posted its best regular season in program history.

The Hoyas enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 2 overall seed.

“I think this group connects really well. We have pieces all over the field,” Georgetown junior midfielder Graham Bundy said. “And so just trying to put those pieces together here towards the end of the season is going to be our big goal.”

Georgetown boasts the number one defense in the country, allowing just about eight goals per game. The Hoyas are also a top five offense nationally, led by senior attacker Dylan Watson, who leads the nation, averaging just under four goals per game.

Georgetown has made it to the NCAA quarterfinals ten times, including last season, and made the NCAA semifinals once, in 1999.

“Our guys are happy and proud that they were able to win the Big East, but also know that we do have some goals,” Georgetown men’s lacrosse head coach Kevin Warne said. “You know, we get put into the tournament and we have an opportunity just like the other 18 teams do to have a chance to raise the trophy on Memorial Day and that’s all you can really ask for.”

The Hoyas are hoping to win their first national title in program history.

“I mean, we got a special group of guys in that locker room,” Watson said. “So everyone’s got a common goal wanting to win that national championship, something this program has ever done. So it’s something that we strive for day one.”