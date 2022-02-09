Funk mania is real in Damascus as Rams rookie running back Jake Funk is set to play in Super Bowl LVI

The town of Damascus is buzzing ahead of Super Bowl LVI, as former Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets star Jake Funk, who is a rookie running back for the Los Angeles Rams is set to play in the big game.

Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams features eight players from either DC, Maryland or Virginia. Half of them, are from Montgomery County. This week WDVM is highlighting those local athletes ahead of the big game.

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) – When NFL rookie running back and Damascus native Jake Funk and the Los Angeles Rams punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, Damascus resident Lyle Henze knew he had to do something to honor the local standout.

“I’ve been making signs for Jake, essentially since he was winning state championships at Damascus,” Henze, who is the owner and operator of Henze Signs in Damascus, said. “So it’s just cool to see him have such great success.”

Henze started creating and selling the Funk signs in Damascus for $25 each. All proceeds for the signs, go to Damascus Cougars youth football.

“I’m hoping that I can make some Super Bowl champion signs,” Henze said.

The buzz for the former Swarmin’ Hornet is palpable in the tight knit small town, proving that Funk mania is real.

“Pretty cool having a guy from your hometown play in the biggest sporting event of the year,” Damascus high school student athlete Adam Ippolito told WDVM.

Current Damascus high school football fullback and linebacker Candren Rucker says he can’t wait to see Funk in action, under the lights, on Sunday.

“To know that somebody from your high school can do something like that,” Rucker said. “It gives a lot of us motivation.”

Funk tells WDVM that the support from the community “means the world” to him.

“It’s just amazing to see people rallying behind me, who’ve supported me ever since I was a high school, even a youth football player,” Funk said.

In a short span, Funk has gone from a state champion and record-breaking running back at Damascus, to a successful running back at Maryland, who overcame two torn ACLs, to a 7th round pick by the Rams, that earned his way on to an NFL roster.

“I went from being a college kid,” Funk said. “To then coming to one of the biggest media markets playing for one of the most prestigious organizations in the NFL.”

Funk tells WDVM that he’s learned valuable lessons in his rookie season.

“The way Cooper Kupp works, the way Matthew Stafford works, the way Aaron Donald works, these guys who are at the top of the league right now,” Funk said. “How they come into work day in and day out and grind is just something I’ve been able to just feed off of.”

Now, with the support of his hometown and beyond, Funk his ready for his biggest game yet.

“It’s something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a little kid, and words can’t even describe it right now, because it’s just going to be such a moment of just pure joy,” Funk said. “Everything you’ve put into this sport and being at the absolute pinnacle of the sport is something that you just never really thought could happen, but it’s here.”

If you are interested in purchasing a Funk sign from Henze Signs, you can call the shop at 301-253-1444 or email henzesigns@gmail.com.