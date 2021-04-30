Frederick Keys negotiating stadium lease with City

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Keys baseball team is in the process of renegotiating their lease with the City of Frederick for their use of Nymeo Field.

The team recently lost their affiliation with the Baltimore Orioles and couldn’t play last season due to the pandemic.

The new proposed lease would forgive the rent payments from the past year and cut their rent in half from $100,000 a year down to $50,000a year. It also puts the team on a one-year lease with options for three one-year renewals.

“I think due to the unknown factors of what may occur or could occur in the future, particularly with major league baseball, this allows the city and the keys the options to not be committed long term,” Alderman Derek Shackelford said.

The Mayor and Board of Alderman will vote on the new lease sometime in May.