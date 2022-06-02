WASHINGTON (WDVM) – “Fitz Magic” is calling it a career after 17 seasons, retiring from the NFL.

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement Thursday, in a text message to his former teammate Fred Jackson, that Jackson shared on Twitter.

The 39-year-old Harvard graduate, who was drafted in the 7th round of the 2005 NFL draft, played for nine different teams. Fitzpatrick spent four seasons with the Bills and two with the Rams, Jets, Buccaneers and Dolphins. He had brief stints with the Bengals, Titans, Texans and Commanders. Fitzpatrick played just 16 snaps for Washington, before sustaining a season ending hip injury.

Fitzpatrick finished his career with 223 passing touchdowns, 169 interceptions and just under 35,000 passing yards. He rushed for 2,625 yards and 21 touchdowns.