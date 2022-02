Wide receiver Charley Taylor, left, listens to quarterback Billy Kilmer as the two mainstays of the Washington Redskins offense took a breather on Aug. 8, 1975. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Former Washington NFL star wide receiver and assistant coach, hall of famer Charley Taylor, passed away at 80-years-old on Saturday.

Taylor played 13 seasons with Washington between 1964 and 1977, making it to eight pro bowls. Taylor coached the team’s wide receivers for another 13 years, and was part of all three of the franchise’s Super Bowl victories.