For fourth straight year, Good Counsel football alumni will play in Super Bowl

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – When the Rams and the Bengals face off in this year’s Super Bowl, there will be a strong presence of players from the DMV, two of nearly a dozen players from the area, played at Good Counsel high school.

Both Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones and Rams safety Blake Countess played for Bob Milloy at Good Counsel. This is the fourth straight year that Good Counsel will be represented in the Super Bowl.

“I hope they both play well. My dream would be, you know one of them, you know, could make a tackle on a kickoff or a punt and pick it up and run it in for a score or block an extra point, you know, whatever they do,” Milloy, who is the all-time winningest coach in Maryland high school football history, said.

Countess played for the Rams in the 2018 season in the Super Bowl. In the 2019 season, both Dorian O’Daniel and Kendall Fuller made it with the Chiefs and last year, O’Daniel played in the Super Bowl again. Though he hasn’t made it to the Super Bowl, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has also made a name for himself in the NFL.

“They were great players before I knew ’em. I was just fortunate enough to get them to come to Good Counsel,” Milloy said. “And you know those kind of guys, you know, you just get them to the bus and get them to the right field. They’re gonna make a real good coach out of you.”