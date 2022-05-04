COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With a 15-1 record, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team is the No. 3 team in the nation.

With a 6-0 conference record, head coach Cathy Reese’s squad earned eight all-Big Ten honors Wednesday morning. Defender Abby Bosco, attacker Aurora Cordingly and goalie Emily Sterling were unanimous first-team selections, while midfielder Grace Griffin and attacker Hannah Leubecker also made the first team. Libby May, Shaylan Ahearn and Maddie Sanchez all earned a spot on the second team.

Maryland will take on Johns Hopkins in the Big Ten tournament semifinals at Rutgers on Friday.

“We gotta put together those pieces of the puzzle and you know we’ve had our ups and downs, we’ve had great defensive stops, we’ve had missed slides, we’ve had great draws, we’ve had draws we’ve missed, we’ve had games where we shot over 50 percent, we’ve had games where we didn’t and I think for us collectively, we just want to put these pieces together and execute our game,” Reese said. “We’ve done our preparation and our work and I think we can fall back on our level of preparation to know that we’re ready to play on Friday.”