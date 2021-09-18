Eastern Panhandle High School Football Week 4 (September 17, 2021)

EASTERN PANHANDLE, Wv. (WDVM) — Scores, and highlights from schools in the Eastern Panhandle, in Week 4 of West Virginia High School Football.

Sherando Warriors vs. Musselman Applemen

Musselman’s Ray Adames starting this game out with the first running touchdown almost didn’t count here with him losing it going into the endzone. A flag was called on the extra point for musselman so they resort to going for the tow here Kobe Hayslette comes up strong bullying his way inside. Applmen with the momentum early but Sherando comes up with Cam Sullivan weaving inbetween the defense here for their first touchdown to close the gap. Sherando still not done look this play by Cam again he breaks free from the defense line and has free reign all the way to the endzone.

Sherando keep the momentum in this close game by 49 to 43.

Spring Mills Cardinals vs. Jefferson Cougars

Now heading to Jefferson in the 2nd half with Jefferson in the lead and they are not stopping check this out special teams action here from Caysen Lanza somehow comes up with this crazy recovery and puts them in excellent field position as well. Which leads up to the straight shot run by Evan Tewell to shortly score off the kickoff from early. Springs Mills trying to get something going here for themselves throws one deep but ends up in the hands of Spencer Powell. Jefferson again in position to score here and Evan gets the catch with two on him goes for the dive and makes for another touchdown.

Jefferson takes this game after the 1st half 34 to 7. Their first 4-0 start since the 2015 season.

Other Eastern Panhandle Scores