WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, DC Vault hosted the DMV Pole Vault Championships, bringing in talented vaulters from all levels.

A few of the athletes competing have experience competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials, meaning a competitive competition in the nation’s capital.

The focus was shifted to the men’s side, as DMV native Austin Miller was competing in front of a home crowd. The Herndon High School alum did not disappoint, as he vaulted a facility record 4.63 meters to win the meet, taking home a prize of $1,250.

“This is very much kind of a homecoming for me,” said Miller. “This competition has been something I’ve wanted to do for a few years now.”

For Miller, he’s qualified for the Olympic Trials in the past, and has performed in front of thousands of people. However, playing in front of a small home crowd, was a special feeling.

“[I] had some friends and family out here that have only got to see me jump on social media or on TV. So, getting the opportunity to show pole vault live in person, to people like that, who are really close to my heart, it was a really cool opportunity.”