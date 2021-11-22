Despite loss in state championship game, Northwest boys soccer makes history

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – Though the Northwest boys soccer team lost to Northwestern 3-2 in the Maryland 4A state championship game, the Jaguars still made history, going where the program had never gone before.

In his 24th season as the team’s head coach in the school’s 24-year history, Northwest head coach Kert Mease couldn’t help but be proud of his squad’s accomplishments.

“The guys deserve to be here and they worked, they worked hard,” Mease said. “You know, it’s neat for everybody to be in, you know, inside a college Stadium and the crowd that we that we had and the support we had from, you know, our fans was, was impressive.”

The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute when senior forward Renzo Vargas sent one into the box on a corner kick and Anthony Polio converted it into the goal.

Northwest took that 1-0 lead into halftime, but endured a disastrous span in the early part of the second half. Northwestern scored three unanswered goals between the 53rd minute and the 59th minute, putting the Jaguars in a 3-1 hole.

Less than a minute after going down 3-1, senior attacker Frances Sarpong scored for Northwest. Late in the game, the Jaguars had a few opportunities to tie it, including another shot by Sarpong that bounced off the post to the left of the keeper.

“I think it’s a great honor to be here with the team. We’re here as a family, we played all that we could but I think that the best team won,” Sarpong said. “We played hard. We fought hard, like we did everything together. But you know that’s soccer, anything can happen.”

Northwest fell 3-2, but still made history. The school made it further than ever before in the program’s history and came within striking distance of a state championship.