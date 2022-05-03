POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) – Denny McCarthy, who is originally from Burtonsville, Maryland in Montgomery County, is happy to be home. He’s spent quality time with his family and had some of his favorite hometown pizza, Ledo Pizza.

While a visit home is nice, McCarthy is here for business.

The No. 49 golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings, is competing in the PGA tour’s Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm this week.

“It’s really special to be here. You know, like I’ve told a few people earlier you know, the tournament went away from here in 2018, decided to come back this year,” McCarthy told WDVM. “So this has been circled on my calendar for a little while. Always love coming home to Maryland but especially when there’s a tournament here and I can have a bunch of family and friends come watch.”

An alum of Georgetown Prep high school and the University of Virginia, McCarthy says long before his golf career, he was a young boy, watching behind the ropes at major tournaments.

“I remember when I was a kid asking for autographs and screaming at the players,” McCarthy said. “When I see them now, I remember me back in the day doing that. So I enjoy seeing the kids calling out my name and I feel like I have to return the favor and I’m glad to return the favor.”

McCarthy, who has been ranked as high as No. 23 this year in the FedEx cup rankings, would love to hoist the trophy and win the Wells Fargo Championship, but he’s not looking too far ahead.

“That would be a dream come true. That would be obviously amazing,” McCarthy said. “I don’t want to get myself thinking that far ahead just yet. That’s five or six days away. I’m just thinking about you know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight.”