WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Maryland safety Nick Cross was the first Terp off the board in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Cross with the 96th overall pick in the third round on Friday night.

Cross is a native of Bowie, Maryland, and was named to the Big Ten honorable mention team all three years at Maryland. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash time by a safety at this year’s NFL combine.

Maryland Football has now had a player chosen in 26 of the last 28 NFL drafts and a defensive back chosen in three of the last four drafts.

Cross is the highest drafted Terp since Darnell Savage was selected by the Packers in the first round in 2019.