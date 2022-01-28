DeMatha boys basketball beats St. John’s for its sixth straight win

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The DeMatha boys basketball team defeated St. John’s 64-56 on Friday night, earning its sixth straight win.

DeMatha senior forward Jerrell Roberson led all scorers with 17 points, while DeMatha sophomore forward AJ Swinton added 16 points. Virginia Tech commit Rodney Rice scored a late bucket on a three-point play to put the game out of reach. St. John’s junior guard Malik Mack led the Cadets with 16 points. Senior wing and Miami commit Christian Watson scored 15 points.

With the win DeMatha improved to 12-4 overall and 7-2 in the WCAC, while St. John’s dropped to 8-8 overall and 3-4 in conference. The Stags will host Paul VI on Tuesday next, St. John’s will visit Bishop O’Connell on Sunday.