WASHINGTON (WDVM) – For the first time since 2018, Mystics star Elena Delle Donne took the court for a season opening game.

The Mystics star, who missed the entire 2020 COVID season and played just three games in 2021 due to injuries, scored a game high 21 points and added nine rebounds, to lead the Mystics to an 84-70 season opening win over the Indiana Fever.

“You know, I was able to play my way into it. My teammates, were still trusting me,” Delle Donne said. “We were still, you know, finding the right people where we needed to, and the game kind of just comes to you. And in the end, this is a fun exploratory season for me, being back out there.”

The Mystics tipped off their 25th anniversary season at home, celebrating the milestone. Natasha Cloud added 17 points and the team staved off a late Fever comeback, to earn the win, celebrating Delle Donne’s return.

“She’s in there for, you know, six, seven hours a day trying to get herself to this point,” Mystics head coach Mike Thibault said. “I feel thrilled for her because it’s been a long road.”