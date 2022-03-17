COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – When the Maryland women’s basketball team faces Delaware on Friday in the first round of the NCAA tournament, a familiar face will be pacing the sidelines as head coach of the Blue Hens.

Delaware head coach Natasha Adair’s connection the DMV is strong. Adair is from Silver Spring, Maryland and attended Einstein high school, where she starred for the track and field and basketball teams. Adair led Einstein track and field to a state championship and the Penn Relays invitational, she was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame in 2011.

Adair also coached two stints at Georgetown, and was even Maryland head coach Brenda Frese’s neighbor while she was coaching there.

“I would call her one of my mentors, just someone in the business that I know I can always go to,” Adair said of Frese. “She’s always one that’ll just offer advice or congratulatory texts or notes.”

Adair tells WDVM that she’s looking forward to her homecoming on Friday, and so are her family and friends.

“So many people reached out, so many people called, people that I hadn’t talked to. ‘Oh, you coming to Maryland! We’re coming! We’re coming!’ So that’s just exciting,” Adair said. “They went on Facebook and put it on our Einstein alumni page. You know, Natasha is coming home, you know, all of this stuff. I’m not really big into all of that hoopla, but it is pretty sweet to know that there’s so much support out there for our program and for myself.”

The Blue Hens will try to upset the Terps on Friday, with tip off set for 5:00 p.m.