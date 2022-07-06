WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On July 4, DC United earned its first win since early May.

The Black and Red were looking for a spark and they got one, beating Orlando City SC, 5-3. Forward Taxi Fountas led the way with a hat trick.

United will try to go back-to-back, playing at Philly on Friday.

“We win as a team, we lose as a team, we play hard, we work hard, and coming off this win has been very great for all of us,” Fountas said via a translator Wednesday. “It’s given us a lot of pride moving forward, I mean obviously this was a very big win for us so it gives us great anticipation moving in to the coming games.”