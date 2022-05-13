FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — The George Washington softball team came into the Atlantic-10 conference tournament as the top seed.

On Friday afternoon, the Colonials squared off against the 2-seed Fordham, losing a tightly contested contest 1-0. The two teams combined for six hits (three each), and it was decided on an RBI double by the Rams in the 3rd inning.

That meant that GW had to play again Friday evening against Dayton. A win would give them a rematch with Fordham in the A-10 Championship. The Colonials took care of business against the Flyers 8-0 in six innings.

GW started the bottom of the 1st with a two run home run by Alexa Williams. Maggie Greco added an RBI single to the tally later in the inning to make it a 3-0 game.

On the mound, Sierra Lange showed why she is the A-10 Pitcher of the Year, throwing six scoreless innings, and giving up only two hits.

In the bottom of the sixth, grad student Hannah Eslick cleared the bases with an RBI double, giving GW an 8-0 lead, and ending the game. Now the team turns their focus to Fordham on Saturday, where the Colonials will have to beat the Rams twice to claim the conference title.

“Our focus is on game one, and I’m really confident that we are going to win game one,” said Williams. “I think we can do it. We’ve beat them before, and tomorrow, we are going to come out on top.”

“We’re amped up,” said head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker. “We’re just enjoying the moment, enjoying the ride, and just looking forward to what’s next.”

First pitch for Saturday’s championship game between GW and Fordham is set to start at 10:30 a.m. If the Colonials win game one, game two will follow.